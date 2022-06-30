Israeli President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog met Thursday afternoon with Incoming Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Mrs. Lihi Lapid at the President's Residence in Jerusalem.

At the start of their meeting, President Herzog said: "We are in a period of new elections. Five elections in such a short time are very unhealthy for a country. We must remember that first of all, first and foremost, there is a state to run, a country to lead, a country that must take care of its citizens' needs, even if there are elections.

"I want to congratulate you and wish you success, my friend, Yair Lapid. You come to this role with great experience, with many talents, and you have also proven considerable political skill. I wish you great success, because your success is the country's success, regardless of elections. Elections are elections, running the country is running the country. I offer you my help and support, as I have done with any other prime minister, and the same with you. I am sure that we will work together successfully."

Incoming Prime Minister Yair Lapid: "Thank you, Mr. President. I am glad that you mentioned that we clashed in the past, because we clashed politically while respecting each other, keeping a common language, and remembering that even if we have arguments, they are arguments for the sake of the heavens, or for the sake of the State of Israel. So I have come here to receive a reminder and a blessing for the way ahead, because this has been your way your whole life."

Earlier on Thursday, Lapid and outgoing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a ceremony marking the transfer of power.

The ceremony followed the dissolution of the Knesset on Thursday morning.