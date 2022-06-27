Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to leave Russia this week for his first trip abroad since a visit to China in early February, weeks before the invasion of Ukraine on February 24th.

Putin will visit the central Asian states Tajikistan and Turkmenistan – both former members of the Soviet Union – this week, along with Belarus, a close ally of Russia.

Upon his return from central Asia, and ahead of his trip to Belarus, Putin is scheduled to host Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Moscow.

The Russian leader has called for stronger ties with its trade partners, after Western powers imposed sanctions on Moscow.

During his visit to Turkmenistan, Putin will take part in a summit in Ashgabat featuring leaders from Iran, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan.

In the Tajik capital of Dushanbe, Putin is slated to meet President Imomali Rakhmon, a long-time ally of Russia.