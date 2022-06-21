Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu is attempting to form a new government in the current Knesset, a senior Likud official said Tuesday.

The Likud party on Tuesday pushed back on a proposal by Yesh Atid to pass legislation Wednesday dissolving the 24th Knesset.

The Knesset Presidium gave approval Tuesday morning for a vote Wednesday in the Knesset plenum on the bill to dissolve the Knesset.

A senior Likud official told Israel National News that the Likud is opposed to the immediate dissolution of the Knesset in order to give Netanyahu an opportunity to try to establish a new government.

“He is really taking advantage of these remaining hours,” the official said, in order to determine whether there is any possibility of forming a new government in the current Knesset.

The Likud is hoping to secure the support of the Blue and White party for an alternative government, the official said.

Netanyahu hopes to secure a few additional days before new elections are called in order to determine whether Blue and White can be persuaded to join an alternative government.

Blue and White issued a statement Tuesday afternoon denying the party is in talks or is interested in entering into talks with the Likud on the matter.

“There are no negotiations, no talks, and nothing to talk about.”