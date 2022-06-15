After long years of agonizing fertility treatments, the doctors have told us that there is no more hope.

Would my husband and I really leave this world barren, without a child to recite kaddish after us?

I turned to Rabbi Shimon and promised that if Hashem gave us a son in his merit, I would name him Shimon!

One year after I spilled rivers of tears in Meron, I gave birth to a healthy baby boy, and eight days later, we brought baby Shimon into the covenant of Avraham Avinu.

We were ecstatic with our heavenly gift, our baby Shimon, our beautiful Shimma’le. We innocently believed that our troubles had ended.

But two years later, Shimon began exhibiting odd symptoms, and following a series of tests, the doctors revealed the heartbreaking truth.

Our darling Shimon has cancer.

Click here to help Shimma'le

I returned to Meron, to Rabbi Shimon, and released floodgates of tears.

I lifted my eyes to the Ribono shel Olam and wept: “Hashem, this is too much for me! You gave us this one and only child. Don’t take Him away from us!”

I turned to Rabbi Shimon and begged, “Rabbi Shimon, this is your child! Daven for him! Save him!”

Shimon is our only child—our life and our future. Without Shimon, we have nothing!

Shimma’le is about to celebrate his 3-year-old birthday.

But instead of celebrating it in Meron with joy and thanksgiving, as planned…

Instead of cutting his beautiful golden locks and curling his sweet peyos…

We’ll be placing a large yarmulke on his bald head in the Oncology ward.

Instead of anticipating the day when my husband will carry him to cheider wrapped in a tallis,

I’m terrified for the day that he’ll be carried out of the hospital in a tallis on his final journey…

Day by day, we’re watching our beautiful Shimma’le wither away, unable to believe that this is really happening to us.

We want to awaken from this nightmare, but this is no dream. This is our dark, bitter reality.

We’re on the verge of losing Shimma’le.

There is one experimental treatment that can save him, but we’re still in major debt from fertility treatment, and no one is willing to loan us the funds for the treatment.

Please! This child is Rabbi Shimon’s child! He’s Klal Yisrael’s child.

And he’s our only child. He’s all we have.

Please, I’m begging you! If you’re reading this, please join us in the battle to save our Shimma’le’s life!

With your generous contribution, we can fund the treatment that is his last hope of life

