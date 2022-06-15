MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism party) wrote today in a letter to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Deputy Prime Minister Yair Lapid, and Ministers of the Government Avigdor Liberman, Orna Barbibai, and Gideon Sa'ar, requesting the cancellation of benefits granted to the Unilever corporation upon the release of Ben & Jerry’s decision to require their employees to watch videos with anti-Israel content by BDS activist Omar Shakir.

In his letter, MK Rothman stated that even today, the Ministry of Finance can use the authority given to it under section 4 of the Boycott Law and deny benefits granted to Unilever. He further discussed that the government has powers conferred on it under section 3B of the Auction Obligation Law (752), which allows it not to enter into a contract with a supplier for foreign policy reasons. Despite this, he said, "To this day, the Israeli government has taken no action against Unilever company and it has not withdrawn Unilever's participation in auctions.”

In addition, Rothman said that although the Boycott Law was enacted as early as 2011, its regulations were never approved by the Constitution & Law Committee.

"This is an unreasonable and unjustified delay that harms Israel's struggle with BDS organizations and Israeli citizens," said MK Rothman.

He further argued that this conduct loosens the hands of other countries seeking to take action against the BDS organizations while foreseeing the inaction of the State of Israel in the case.