MK Idit Silman will vote against the government for the first time today as she intends to vote against the extension of the law applying Israeli law in Judea and Samaria.

The Yamina party sent threats against Silman and warned it that if she threatened the survival of the coalition by voting against the Judea and Samaria law, she would be expelled from the faction in the coming days.

If Silman abstained from voting, it would allow the Bennett government to continue its activities and bring the Ra'am and left-wing parties on board to pass the law for fear of bringing down the government.

Earlier, Yesha Council chairman David Elhayani criticized the opposition for its refusal to support the Judea and Samaria law. ''The opposition is harming the residents of Judea and Samaria to restore Netanyahu to power. Not only that - they are putting pressure on the settlement leaders to ... oppose the law. What a moral disgrace by the Likud. Don't use us," he said in an interview with Reshet Bet,

Elhayani claimed that the current government had performed well with regards to the settlements. "We are examining this government with factual tools - through the eyes of Judea and Samaria, at this time it is functioning quite well. The one who is interfering with the formation of a right-wing government is Benjamin Netanyahu, who is promoting his personal interest over that of the State of Israel - if he had moved aside, we would have a government with 70 MKs."

MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi of Meretz also said she would not support the Judea and Samaria law. "I will not vote in favor of renewing regulations that perpetuate the occupation. "he continuation of the coalition is important to me, but I cannot vote for such a law," she told Channel 12 News.