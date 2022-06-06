Authorities are growing steadily more concerned for Sapir Nahum (23) from Acre, who has been missing since Thursday morning when she was documented entering and exiting her boyfriend’s car. Search efforts are now focused on the Ibtin area and have included the use of dogs, horses, helicopters, and rappelling gear to access cisterns and wells. The terrain is covered with particularly dense brush, making progress difficult and finding additional evidence a challenge. Border Police, forensic and digital investigative units, and civilian volunteers.

Nahum left her home on Thursday morning to bring her two-year-old daughter to a daycare center. Security cameras recorded her entering her boyfriend’s vehicle, after which all traces of her disappeared. Her mother and two children are anxiously awaiting any word of her, and along with the police have appealed to the public for any leads on Nahum’s whereabouts. Her cellular phone was found in her house and has been taken as evidence.

Ynet reports that the boyfriend, a 34-year-old Acre resident was arrested on Friday, released, and subsequently arrested again. Police are expected to request that a magistrate order his detention extended. His attorney denies his involvement in the disappearance.

The suspect is reported by Army Radio to be Walla Khalila, who has been charged in the past with multiple acts of vandalism, the armed robbery of a post office, and nationalist crimes and incitement, and has served at least twelve years imprisonment. He has gained a following on TikTok, where he allegedly posts inflammatory messages against the police and government and was recently recorded entering a predominantly Jewish neighborhood in a horse and cart on Shabbat in a deliberate affront to the residents’ religious practices. The video shows him raining verbal abuse on passers-by.

Her family explains that she habitually made lengthy excursions alone, but that she has been absent for far longer than ever before. Police say that there have been no complaints of violence between Khalila and Nahum.

Nahum's sister, Eden, said yesterday that "I did not like the relationship between them. I did not know that they were back together, but she told the caregiver at the daycare. When they were together they had no problems. They treated each other very well. Recently, they had problems because he did not pay alimony. They were scheduled to meet with a lawyer in the near future."

The commander of the Acre police precinct, Nir Jamber, said that "in the last two days, many forces have been assisting in the search: volunteers, helicopters and others using many means in an attempt to locate the missing person. Coastal District Superintendent Yoram Sofer conducted the investigation on the subject with the Central Command Unit, which is skilled in deciphering serious and complex criminal incidents. We will continue to carry out all the actions required to locate Nahum.”

The Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in missing persons, was asked to join the search despite it taking place during the course of Sabbath and a holiday when many Israelis usually refrain from work. IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented “We realized that there was a serious threat to Sapir's life, from the moment we understood who the suspect was and when we learned that she did not arrive at the kindergarten to pick up her child. As difficult as it is to violate the Shabbat and the holiday, this is permitted if there is any chance we could help save a life.”