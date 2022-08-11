Israel Police on Wednesday evening announced that the gag order on the disappearance of Moishe Kleinerman would be extended by an additional two weeks.

The extension follows the release of a number of suspects who were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the case, and then released after it was found that there was no reasonable suspicion against them.

"In the Jerusalem Magistrates Court, a gag order on the investigation of Case 174245/2022 and its subject of the investigation of the disappearance of the youth Avraham Moshe Kleinerman was extended," the police statement said.

"The order issues a prohibition against the publication of any detail from the details of the investigation, and any detail which may identify the suspects. The order is in effect until August 26, 2022."

Last week, Kleinerman's parents complained about the lack of response from Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) to a letter they sent last month regarding their son's disappearance.

"We are still waiting for a real development which will lead to his return home," they began. "We are aware and thankful for the investment and attempt to find Moishe, and we appreciate the enormous efforts" by police.

"At the same time, we, the parents of a 16-year-old boy, an Israeli citizen living in a town which is under the Defense Minister's authority - are still waiting for Mr. Gantz's response to our request for help from the forces and sources in the army which are trained in locating missing people, in locating the place where our Moishe is.

"It is unthinkable that the political echelon has cast off responsibility for this horrific event which we are going through, so much so that the honorable minister has not seen fit to respond with even one line to the letter which was sent to him exactly a month ago. We will not rest until our son is returned home."