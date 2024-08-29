The family of Yoram Hillel Fliter, 32, is resuming the search for him, and offering a cash prize to anyone who provides information leading to his return.

Fliter, 32, is a psychology student at Tel-Hai College, and lived in Tzfat and Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel. On October 7, 2023, he traveled to Ashkelon to provide aid to the soldiers - and one month later, he disappeared.

Fliter volunteered in Ashkelon and can be seen on the security camera of a gas station in the city as late as November. His vehicle, left open, was found in March in a parking lot between Beit Shemesh and Moshav Mata, at the oil press near the Israel Trail. However, it seems that the vehicle had remained in that spot since the end of November.

Since his vehicle was found, searches have been conducted, led by the Israel Dog Unit; now, the family has hired a private investigator, but there have not yet been any leads.

Fliter's brother, Daniel, told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, "There is no day and no hour that we do not think of Yoram, our brother who is beloved to us and to everyone. We do not lose hope, and with each day that begins, we pray that this will be the day when we find our Yoram. We turn to you, to anyone who can help - provide any detail, no matter how small."

"The family has offered a significant cash prize to anyone who helps locate information which leads to finding Yoram. We believe that every bit of information can be critical and can help bring Yoram home to us."