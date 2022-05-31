Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett released a video statement Tuesday, refuting claims by Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during an interview with Fareed Zakaria at the World Economic Forum last week.

In the opening clip video, Amir-Abdollahian accuses Israel of "spreading lots of lies" about Iran's nuclear program and efforts to evade international monitoring.

Bennett rebuts the Iranian foreign minister's claims, citing secret Iranian documents seized by Israel.

"Spreading lies? Come on. I'm holding right here the proof of your lies in my hands. You see, after Iran stole classified documents from the UN’s Atomic Agency, Iran used that information to figure out what the Atomic Agency was hoping to find, and then created cover stories and hid evidence to evade their nuclear probes."

"So how do we know this? Because we got our hands on Iran’s deception plan a few years back. And it’s right here in my hands. Here it is, in the Persian language, hundreds of pages marked with the stamp of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence."

"There are even some handwritten notes on the documents by senior Iranian officials — like this one, written by then-defense minister Fakhrizadeh. He writes: 'Sooner or later they (referring to the Atomic Agency) will ask us — and we’ll need to have a comprehensive cover story for them.'"

"See, he's talking about a cover story. And here's that cover story. Iran lied to the world, Iran is lying to the world again right now, and the world must make sure that Iran doesn’t get away Scot-free."