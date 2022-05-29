Hamas is calling on the Palestinian Arab public in Judea and Samaria and "in the land occupied from 1948" (the State of Israel) to gather and stay in the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday in response to the Flag March and to thwart Israel’s plans to “Judaize” the site.

In an interview with Al-Aqsa TV, Khaled Mashaal, the leader of Hamas in the Diaspora, said that Israel is trying to establish facts on the ground in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in order to demonstrate political and religious sovereignty over the site.

Mashaal claimed that the Israeli goal is to bring about the division of the use of the Al-Aqsa Mosque (Temple Mount) between Muslims and Jews as a preparatory step towards the demolition of the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"Our position is clear, Jerusalem is a holy place for us, and Al-Aqsa is a completely sacred Islamic site and we will not allow anyone to be a partner with us in it," Mashaal said.

He continued, "We must do a great deed so that the occupation and its supporters understand that damage to the mosque will cause the sky to fall on the ground."

Mashaal added, "The current situation in Jerusalem is unusual and requires exceptional measures to protect the Al-Aqsa Mosque."