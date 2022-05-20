Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked will be at the center of a campaign that will be published on Friday in the right-wing press and on social media.

The campaign will include ads from the “Choosing Life Forum” of bereaved families and the “Red Line” protest movement.

The ads that will be published will read, among other things, "You sold the country to the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of terrorism" and also, "We will not forget or forgive."

The protest movements will also remind Shaked of her latest move at the Ministry of the Interior – unfreezing 200 million shekels for the Ra’am party and the fact that she is lending a hand to a government that relies on the support of the predominantly Arab Joint List party.