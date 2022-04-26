An Israeli woman was confronted by Arab carjackers who ran off with her vehicle from a Samaria carwash Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Route 55 in western Samaria outside of the Arab town of Khirbat al-Nabi Elias, not far from the Israeli community of Alfei Menashe.

The driver had taken her car to a carwash just outside of Khirbat al-Nabi Elias, and as she left, she was approached by two men who blocked her path, then forcibly removed her from her car and drove off with the vehicle.

The woman did not suffer any injuries during the carjacking.

Israeli police and army forces were dispatched to the scene and are conducting searches for the stolen vehicle and the suspects.