Despite the security tensions, thousands arrived Wednesday morning for the traditional holiday prayers at the Southern Wall.

The Western Wall is the western part of the retaining wall at the foot of the Temple Mount. The Southern Wall is near it, also part of the retaining wall at the foot of the Temple Mount.

The prayers, led by Chief Rabbi of Tzfat Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, were attended by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and his deputy Arieh King.

The prayers were hosted by the Jerusalem municipality, in cooperation with the Organization of Community Rabbis, the Meytarim community center, and The Company for the Reconstruction and Development of the Jewish Quarter in the Old City of Jerusalem Ltd.

הרב שמואל אליהו בכותל הדרומי איגוד רבני קהילות