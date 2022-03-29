At the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah II, President Isaac Herzog will embark tomorrow on a historic public presidential visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

During the visit, President Herzog will visit Amman, where he will be received by King Abdullah II at an official welcome ceremony at the royal palace.

During the visit, President Herzog and King Abdullah will hold a tête-à-tête meeting, after which they will hold a bilateral meeting with the participation of both leaders’ advisors. After the meeting, the President will return to Israel.

When President Herzog entered office, King Abdullah called him to congratulate him on his election, and since then the two leaders have conversed and met a number of times.

During the visit, coordinated with the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister, and their offices, the two leaders will discuss several issues, including deepening Israeli-Jordanian relations, maintaining regional stability with an emphasis on the upcoming holiday period, strengthening peace and normalization, and the many latent opportunities in relations between Israel, Jordan, and the wider region.