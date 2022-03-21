Following the destruction of dozens of buildings including eight family homes at the outposts of Maoz Esther and A'ira Shachar in the Binyamin region, Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne'eman said:

"Eight -- zero. This is the current score in the game Defense Minister Gantz is playing with the Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria. Zero permits for new construction and eight new demolitions this morning."

Ne'eman added: "Gantz puts himself on the wrong side of Zionist history in terms of establishing a presence in Judea and Samaria, but the game is far from over."

Since Ne'eman made these comments, further structures have been demolished in the area around Kochav Hashachar. Security forces have blocked roads in the area to prevent Jews from arriving to protest the expulsions and demolitions.