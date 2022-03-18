Russia’s military pounded targets on the edge of two major Ukrainian cities Friday, including a military facility near an airport on Ukraine’s western border, near Poland.

Missile strikes and artillery fire were reported around the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv Friday morning, as well as around Lviv, on the western edge of Ukraine near the border with Poland.

Lviv, which for weeks was spared the brunt of the Russian assault, has served as a refuge for hundreds of thousands of civilians fleeing the war in eastern and southern Ukraine. It has also become part of a heavily-used route for refugees looking to flee the country into neighboring Poland and Slovakia.

In recent days, however, Russian attacks have moved westward, with dozens of people killed in a strike on a training facility outside of Lviv.

The mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovy, reported Friday morning that a number of missiles hit targets on the outskirts of the city, striking a military aircraft repair facility near the city’s international airport.

According to a Facebook post by Ukraine’s air force, six missiles were fired at Lviv from Russian ships in the Black Sea. Ukraine claimed that two of the six missiles were shot down.

No casualties have yet been reported in the missile strikes.

At least one person was killed and four injured by Russian artillery fire on the northern edge of Kyiv, local emergency officials said.