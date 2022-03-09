מייק פנס ואיתמר בן גביר בחברון דוברות

Former US Vice President Mike Pence visited the city of Hebron and prayed at the Cave of Machpela.

Members of the Jewish community in Hebron, Baruch Marzel and Rabbi Hillel Horowitz, accompanied Pence on the visit.

During the visit, Pence met with the chairman of Otzma Yehudit, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir.Baruch Marzel introduced Ben-Gvir to Pence and said: "He also lives here in Hebron and represents us in the Knesset."Ben-Gvir added, "I am fighting against our enemies." Mike Pence said in response: "That's what I heard. Stay strong, and we'll stand with you."

Ben-Gvir thanked the former vice president."I thank you for coming to the holy city of Hebron where our forefathers are buried." Vice President Pence introduced his wife to Ben-Gvir and the two were photographed together against the backdrop of the Cave of the Patriarchs.