Palestinian Arab terrorists opened fire overnight Monday at a Border Police force that was operating to arrest wanted terrorists in Jenin.

The Border Police said that when the fighters left a home in Jenin after carrying out the arrest, heavy fire was opened at them and that firebombs and rocks were subsequently thrown at them as well. The force responded by opening fire at the terrorists.

When the forces left Jenin, riots developed involving about 150 Arabs who threw firebombs, rocks and an improvised grenade at the Israeli forces, who responded with live ammunition and riot dispersal means.

The Palestinian Arabs reported that a terrorist who belonged to the Islamic Jihad was killed by IDF fire and another was seriously wounded. There were no injuries among the Israeli forces.