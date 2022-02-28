Hundreds of thousands of refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week, with hundreds of thousands more hoping to find shelter abroad as well.

The United Nations reported Monday afternoon that over half a million Ukrainians have already fled the country since Russia’s invasion began last Thursday, flooding border areas in neighboring countries including Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Moldova.

“More than 500,000 refugees have now fled from Ukraine into neighbouring countries,” .U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi wrote on Twitter Monday.

A day earlier, the figure stood at 368,000.

The Associated Press cited figures from UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo, who said the bulk of refugees from Ukraine were located in Poland, with 281,000 refugees; Hungary, with over 84,500; Moldova with 36,400; Romania with 32,500; and Slovakia with 30,000.

Some of the refugees fleeing Ukraine are foreign nationals who were residing in Ukraine prior to the war, either as students, foreign workers, asylum seekers, or illegal migrants.

Hungary, which opened its border to refugees from Ukraine, said it would also permit foreign nationals residing in Ukraine to enter the country – so long as they could prove legal residency in Ukraine.