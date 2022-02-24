United Hatzalah is currently preparing to send a delegation of 30 emergency medical volunteers and members of the Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit to Moldova in order to receive and assist Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing from the war currently engulfing their country.

The delegation was formed at the request of the Chief Rabbi of Moldova Rabbi Pinchas Zaltzman and in partnership with Israel's Foreign Ministry.

President and Founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer said, "The relief delegation will include paramedics and EMTs as well as members of the Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit who will be taking with them medical and humanitarian supplies in order to provide relief to those who are crossing the border from Ukraine. Our team will be working in tandem with the larger Israeli team that is being sent to assist in Moldova. United Hatzalah's volunteers inside Ukraine will be continuing to assist their communities and those harmed by the conflict and will be continuing to provide first aid and medical coverage to those who need it."