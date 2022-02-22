Six people were injured early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in the stairwell of a building in the coastal city of Bat Yam.

The fire began in an electrical cabinet on the first floor of the four-story building on Bat Yam's Harav Luzon Street.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided medical aid to the victims and evacuated them to the Wolfson and Sheba hospitals.

Among the injured are a woman of about 50 years of age, who is in serious condition; and two women, ages about 50 and 72, who are in moderate condition. The 50-year-old in moderate condition suffered a head injury after she jumped out of a second-story window in an attempt to save her life.

Three others suffered light injuries from smoke inhalation, including a woman of about 50, and a mother and three-year-old child.

"When we arrived, there was a commotion at the scene," senior MDA paramedic Eric Kuznitz said. "We saw fire and smoke in the building, and people were standing at the windows. Some of them evacuated themselves and others were evacuated by the firefighters."

"We treated six victims, including a woman in her 50s who was evacuated with 40% burns and who had inhaled a large amount of smoke. We provided her with lifesaving medical aid, including sedation and ventilation, and we evacuated her to the hospital in serious condition."