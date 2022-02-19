תיעוד מקסדת הכבאי: חילוץ ילדה משריפה בראשון לציון רס"ל תום אליאס

A nine-year-old girl was evacuated Saturday afternoon from a burning apartment in the central Israeli city of Rishon Lezion.

She was evacuated to a hospital in moderate condition, after suffering smoke inhalation.

The evacuation was documented by a camera on a firefighter's helmet.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics provided medical aid at the scene and brought her to Assaf Harofeh Medical Center.

MDA paramedic Ben Feld said, "When we arrived on the street with a mobile ICU, the father brought to us a girl who was conscious and suffering from smoke inhalation. We immediately provided her with medical treatment, including high-concentration oxygen, in order to ease her difficulty breathing, and we transferred her in stable condition to a hospital for further care.