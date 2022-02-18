A 56-year-old woman was killed and five other people were injured in an accident involving two vehicles on Highway 60, near Kiryat Arba, on Thursday night.

Magen David Adom paramedics who arrived at the scene pronounced the woman dead following resuscitation efforts.

Three people who were moderately injured, including a man about 30 years of age, a man about 20 years of age and a woman about 18 years old, and two other men aged 42 and 30 who were lightly to moderately injured were evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem and Shaare Zedek hospitals in Jerusalem.