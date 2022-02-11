The Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit organization specializing in search and rescue, was called to the Haifa area yesterday to search for 33-year-old Zohar Ben-Eli, who had been reported missing in the area. In light of the low temperatures and stormy weather at the tie, she was presumed to be in immediate danger of death by exposure.

A short while after the search began, an IDU volunteer operating in the Nahal Siach area of Haifa, along with 3-year-old search dog Kelly, located Zohar, regrettably deceased. She was extracted by the IDU and police rescue teams.

An IDU spokesperson commented that "We send our most sincere condolences to the family."