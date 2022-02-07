Whoopi Goldberg's claim on ABC, which led to the suspension of the famous Academy Award-winning actress, that the Holocaust is not about race can be dismissed as an incident and an incendiary comment. But it is confirmation of how the feverish anti-racist obsession with "whiteness", "white privilege" and skin color has infected our morally empty elites.

“The Holocaust is not about race. No, it's not about race,” Goldberg continued: “It's not about race. It concerns man's inhumanity towards other men ... These are two groups of white people ”. She means the Nazis and the Jews. All white. This is the paradox indicated by the French Jewish philosopher Alain Finkielkraut: “I am accused more of being a dirty racist than a dirty Jew”.

And so it is now all a Holocaust: the Migrant Holocaust, the Ecological Holocaust, the African American Holocaust, the Native Holocaust, the Animal Holocaust, the AIDS Holocaust, the Palestinian Holocaust ...

The history of the West is reduced to a gigantic Holocaust, in which, it goes without saying that the whites play the role of executioners. The Greco-Roman Classics? Whites. Classic music? White. The philosophy of Plato and Kant? White. The history of art? White. Mathematics? White…

How did we get to this unprecedented dementia?

The goal is to establish who the good guys are and who the bad guys are, on a racist basis. It's not just about the West. These are all those who are "white", "cis", "straight", metropolitan, Christian or Jewish, etc. We try to redefine the enemy according to a neo-Marxist-Third World project. If it were to assert itself we would be faced with a fanatic and violent black / trans / homo / Islamic neo-Nazism.

Today the freedom that has been built in the history of the West is attacked both from without and from within. Decades of work in Anglo-Saxon universities have produced a political class convinced of the need to destroy the foundations of civil life in the West, leaving their most violent sectors free to take over.

