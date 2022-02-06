Opposition leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Sunday morning that he underwent a medical procedure at Hadassah Ein Kerem to crush a bladder stone.

The procedure was performed by Prof. Mordechai Duvdani, Head of the Endourology and Stone-Crushing Service at Hadassah, Prof. Ofer Gofrit, Director of the Department of Urology, and Prof. Reuven Pizov, Director of the Anesthesia Division.

Hadassah Hospital said that the procedure was successful and that Netanyahu is expected to be released in the coming hours.