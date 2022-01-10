Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon visited the Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in the capital Monday morning to receive a fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

Mayor Leon was accompanied during his visit by Prof. Yoram Weiss, the acting director of the Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center.

“The levels of infection in this current wave are clear to everyone,” Leon said during his visit. “We in the Jerusalem municipality are doing everything we can to make vaccines and tests available, while maintaining normal routines. I urge everyone eligible to follow my lead and to go get vaccinated.”

Weiss said the hospital is prepared to handle the expected influx of COVID patients during the winter, noting that the hospital is set to open a new coronavirus ward to expand its capacity.

“Our two coronavirus wards here in Ein Kerem are full this morning, but we’re preparing to open a third COVID ward, with our dedicated teams from across the hospital.”