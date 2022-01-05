A British Conservative Party councillor who was suspended last year over antisemitic social media posts has been let back into the party, the UK Jewish News reported.

Peterborough councillor Ishfaq Hussain was suspended from the party in April 2020 over the posts, which were described as “abhorrent and antisemitic” by the Jewish Leadership Council.

He has now been let back into the party after the conclusion of an investigation.

Hussain was suspended after it became public that he had posted offensive content on Facebook, including claiming that Israeli Jews are not “true Jews” and that Israel was part of a “Zionist trilogy” with the United States and Saudi Arabia which “breed terrorists.”

At one point, he had also changed his profile image to say "This person does not recognize the State of Israel” along with the claims that “Zionism is one of the worst afflictions on the world” and “the Zionists with the help of the UK and America have already occupied 85 per cent of Palestine.”

Hussain also allegedly said that Jerusalem should be made the capital of “Palestine” to “stop more bloodshed, genocide by the Zionists.”

When the scandal broke, Hussain told local media: ”I deeply regret that my frustration at events in Israel and Palestine led me to suggest otherwise. At times in the past I reacted irresponsibly on social media. My comments at those moments do not reflect my settled view.”