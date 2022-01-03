Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said that the Palestinian “resistance organizations forced Israel to be completely paralyzed during the military confrontation in May,” a reference to Operation Guardian of the Walls.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, Haniyeh claimed that the Iron Dome defense system could no longer protect Israeli residents from rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.

The development and production of rockets in the Gaza Strip since 2008 has changed the face of the military campaign with Israel, he claimed, and the change centered around the decision to acquire weapons that would deter Israel using rockets, strategic weapons through attack tunnels and weapons to contain IDF armored forces.

Haniyeh added that the defense plan in the Gaza Strip was approved by the Hamas leadership at home and abroad, and funding for this plan was made possible thanks to $70 million in aid and support from the "Arab peoples."