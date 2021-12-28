IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi on Tuesday summed up the IDF's activities and accomplishments over the last year.

"The increase in the scope of operations over the past year has led to a significant disruption of the movement of weapons into the various arenas by our enemies," Kochavi said.

"The IDF's force building program has progressed significantly, and in the past year at an accelerated pace. At the center of this force buildup; Significant improvement in the scope of our target bank and intelligence gathering, completion of deals for a significant increase in munitions and Iron Dome Aerial Defense interceptors, and the promotion of the defense program.

"The IDF's maneuvering capability has been significantly improved on the basis of its ability to transfer quality intelligence to various units, increasing the scope of munitions, completing measures and manpower for the regular service maneuvering system and the deployment of fire support operators and strike units at the various levels.

"Two key personnel issues have been significantly improved in 2021 and will also be further developed during 2022:" (1) "Changing the method of soldier assessment so that they will be placed where it best suits their abilities." (2) "Promoting unique training programs for candidates residing in the periphery of Israel." 5. "A key goal for the coming year is general well-being efforts, with an emphasis on improving food and medical response," the Chief of Staff concluded.