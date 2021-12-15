NYPD Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor, the highest-ranking kippah-wearing officer on the force, is being promoted to Full Inspector in an NYPD ceremony scheduled to take place next week, reported Yeshiva World News.

Taylor made history last year when was promoted to Deputy Inspector as the highest-ranking kippah-wearing officer in NYPD history.

Taylor, who lives in Flatbush, currently serves as the Commanding Officer of Community Affairs, and previously served as the Commanding Officer of the Manhattan South Investigations Unit.

At 39 years old, he will be one of the youngest inspectors in the Department.

Taylor has been recognized and honored by the NYPD on numerous occasions and was the recipient of the September 2016, 61st Precinct Cop of the Month Award for effecting a firearm arrest while solo.

Before becoming a police officer, he was a New York State Emergency Medical Technical and a member of Hatzalah. He responded to the attack on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, arriving before the towers collapsed.