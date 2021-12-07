A senior Hamas official said on Monday that his organization is looking into ways to escalate tensions with Israel in light of the continued “siege” of the Gaza Strip and the delay in rehabilitating the Strip from the damage caused during the last round of fighting in May this year.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, the senior official said that Israel's "attacks" against the Al-Aqsa Mosque and security prisoners would lead to a “new explosion” in the security situation.

"Hamas will not allow the current situation to continue," the senior Hamas official stressed, adding, "The current situation and the next step will prove the credibility of what we are saying."

He expressed great displeasure with the way the Egyptian mediator acted, noting that Egypt is not fulfilling its commitment in everything related to the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and the facilitation of daily life.