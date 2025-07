Two women were fatally shot at a church in Kentucky on Sunday following a car chase that began when a gunman shot and injured a police officer, authorities said.

According to officials, the suspect opened fire on a state trooper during a traffic stop, then carjacked a vehicle and drove to a Batptist church. There, he began shooting at parishioners before being shot and killed by law enforcement. Investigators believe the suspect had a personal connection to individuals at the church.