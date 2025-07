Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich paid tribute to Moshe Zar, a pioneer of the Samaria movement, who passed away today at the age of 88. "A man of the Land of Israel, a builder of Jewish communities, a trailblazer and a guide," Smotrich wrote.

He added, "Moshe dedicated his life to building the land and redeeming property with unwavering devotion, especially after the murder of his son Gilad, of blessed memory. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of pioneers."