PM Bennett: Iran is using 'nuclear blackmail' in Vienna negotiations

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the renewed negotiations to reach a deal on Iran's nuclear program.

Blinken informed Bennett of what was taking place in the talks between Iran and the world powers at Vienna.

The Prime Minister noted the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Wednesday statement that Iran is enriching uranium to 20%, using advanced centrifuges in an underground facility at Fordow. This activity was explicitly banned under the 2015 deal.

Bennett emphasized that Iran is using "nuclear blackmail" as a negotiation technique, and that the response to this must be immediate cessation of talks, and harsher steps against Iran.

The meeting also touched on the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, the renewal of Iron Dome supplies, and the construction in Atarot, near Jerusalem.