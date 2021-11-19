Bennett: Vaccination of children to begin on Tuesday

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Friday that the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children will be launched next Tuesday and that people children 5 to 11 will be able to defend themselves against COVID-19 with the help of the Pfizer vaccine.

"I know there is a certain sensitivity around this matter. There are a lot of people who are afraid to vaccinate their children, and they are not necessarily 'anti-vaxxers' or those who buy into strange conspiracy theories. My answer to those concerns is: Transparency. We will reveal all the competent scientific information to you, the parents - and you will make a decision. Just as we opened the discussions of the pandemic treatment team for viewing," he wrote.

"The world, especially Western Europe, is in a red wave of COVID-19," Bennett continued. "We are determined to protect the citizens of Israel from the disease and its economic consequences."

"This is the 'wave of the children,'" Bennett added. "49% percent of the verified cases are aged 0-11. This vaccine will save a lot of unnecessary isolation, but there is also an important health issue here - the effects of so-called 'long COVID' can accompany children who were infected for years. Just ruin their future. I (or Gilat, depending on the schedule…) this week will take my youngest son, David, to get vaccinated. Our first duty as parents is to simply protect them. Take care of the children, get them vaccinated."

According to data published by the Ministry of Health on Friday morning, after several days of continuous increase, the infection coefficient reached exactly 1.

The Ministry of Health said it was regularly monitoring the infection rate. "If the increase continues, we may need to take various steps to reduce infections. At the same time it is already clear that vaccination is holding back the spread of the pandemic. We call on everyone who can and is entitled to go and get vaccinated and adhere to the existing guidelines, including wearing masks and keeping the green pass."

