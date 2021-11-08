Iron Dome missile downs Hamas drone

Israel's Iron Dome missile defense network was activated in the Gaza frontier area Monday afternoon, with an interceptor missile launched towards a target in the Gaza border area.

The IDF initially reported that the circumstances of the launch were under investigation.

Later, an army spokesperson said that the missile had been launched in response to a Hamas drone which approached the the maritime security zone off the Gaza Strip coast.

According to the IDF spokesperson, the drone was successfully intercepted by the missile.

"A short while ago, a UAV belonging to the Hamas terror organization approached the Gaza maritime zone and was intercepted. The Israeli Air Force monitored the UAV throughout the entire incident. The IDF will continue to protect Israel's airspace and its civilians."