Report: Mass cyberattack shuts down gas stations across Iran

Disruptions in fuel distribution were reported across Iran Tuesday, as cars lined up outside of gas stations throughout the Islamic republic, waiting to fuel up as an outage in a government fuel management system interfered with serve at stations.

AP reported Tuesday that Iranian motorists were lined up outside of gas stations Tuesday after the government fuel subsidy system used by most Iranians to purchase gas suffered a major outage, creating massive delays and, in many cases, leading to total closures at the pumps.

According to Iran’s ISNA news outlet, motorists attempting to use the government fuel subsidy cards were flashed a message indicating the subsidy system had been taken down as part of a cyber-attack.

“Cyber-attack 64411,” the message reportedly read, with the number referring to the Islamic regime’s hotline for the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s office.

Iranian state television did not explain the cause of the gas station disruptions, but quoted Oil Ministry officials who said an “emergency meeting” was underway to fix the issue.

The disruption in gas sales comes days after Iran carried out a drone attack on an American army outpost in southern Syria.

The US reportedly was alerted to the impending attack, and managed to evacuate its forces before the facility was hit.