US officials: Iran behind drone attack on Syria base

US officials said on Monday that they believe Iran was behind the drone attack last week at a military outpost in southern Syria where American troops are based, The Associated Press reports.

The officials said the US believes that Iran resourced and encouraged the attack, but that the drones were not launched from Iran. They were Iranian drones, and Iran appears to have facilitated their use, officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Officials said they believe the attacks involved as many as five drones laden with explosive charges, and that they hit both the US side of al-Tanf garrison and the side where Syrian opposition forces stay.

According to a report in Fox News, the US military was tipped off to the attack and moved troops prior to the drone strike.

There were no reported injuries or deaths as a result of the attack.

US and coalition troops are based at al-Tanf to train Syrian forces on patrols to counter Islamic State (ISIS) jihadists.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby declined to provide details when asked about the report during a news conference Monday.

AP noted that the last major Iranian attack on U.S. forces was in January 2020, when Tehran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles on al-Asad air base in Iraq in response to the US drone strike earlier that month near the Baghdad airport that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Rocket attacks have regularly targeted Iraqi bases as well as the fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, where the US embassy is located, since the Soleimani elimination.