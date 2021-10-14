Jewish-Canadian actor William Shatner was emotional on Wednesday after a journey to space aboard a Blue Origin space capsule.

“What you have given me is the most profound experience I can imagine,” the actor, known for the role of Captain Kirk on “Star Trek”, told Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos after the spaceflight.

“I’m so filled with emotion about what just happened. I just, it’s extraordinary, extraordinary. I hope I never recover from this. I hope that I can maintain what I feel now. I don’t want to lose it,” he added.

The 90-year-old Shatner described the 10-minute journey of climbing to the edge of space and back — and what he saw 65 miles above the Earth — as “unbelievable.” He said he was struck by the stark “ugliness” of the blackness compared to the blue-and-white of our planet.

“Everybody in the world needs to do this,” he continued. “It was unbelievable, unbelievable. … To see the blue air cover go whip by and you’re staring into blackness, that’s the thing. The covering of blue, this sheet, this blanket, this comforter of blue that we have around us, we think, oh, that’s blue sky, and then suddenly you shoot through it all as though you whip off a sheet when you’re asleep, and you’re looking into blackness.”

“It’s so, so much larger than me and life,” said Shatner. “It hasn’t got anything to do with a little green planet, a blue orb, it has to do with the enormity and the quickness and the suddenness of life and death. Oh my God.”

Shatner, who flew alongside Australian entrepreneur Chris Boshuizen, microbiologist Glen de Vries and Blue Origin executive Audrey Powers, became the world’s oldest person to travel to outer space.