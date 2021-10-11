Edelstein challenges Netanyahu: We failed 4 times with him

Former Health Minister MK Yuli Edelstein announced tonight (Monday) his intention to run for the Likud leadership against incumbent party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu.

In an interview with Channel 12 News, Edelstein said: "With Netanyahu, we failed four times in forming a government, how can we suddenly succeed the fifth time?"

Netanyahu's office responded: "The Likud is a democratic party. Benjamin Netanyahu was re-elected Likud leader by a huge majority of 72.5% just less than two years ago. Anyone interested in running for leadership is welcome to do so in the primaries. "