Minister Kahana: We will continue to strengthen Judea and Samaria

Minister of Religious Affairs Matan Kahana met on Thursday with the heads of the Yesha Council and talked with them about the challenges facing the settlement enterprise and the strengthening of religious services in Judea and Samaria.

The meeting, which took place at Minister Kahana's office, was attended by Yesha Council chairman David Elhayani, Yesha Council Director Yigal Dilmoni, Hebron Jewish Community Director Rabbi Hillel Horowitz, Kedumim Council Chairman Hananel Dorani and Beit El council head Shai Alon.

The Minister emphasized to the leaders his appreciation for the pioneers of Yesha and the commitment of the Israeli government to the settlement throughout Judea and Samaria.

The heads of the Yesha Council thanked the Minister for his activities for the settlement enterprise and especially for the outline of synagogues and mikvahs that was recently published and in which priority was given to religious buildings in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

Elhayani said after the meeting, "I thank Minister Matan Kahana for his support for the settlement enterprise and his commitment to continue construction in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley. We are also pleased with his efforts to encourage the construction of religious buildings in the settlement. This will greatly contribute to our residents and promote religious services in the Biblical land."