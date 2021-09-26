Taliban hang dead body in town square

The Taliban hanged a dead body in the main square of a city in Western Afghanistan Saturday, the Associated Press reported.

According to the organization, the deceased was involved in a kidnapping attempt and was killed in a firefight with security forces in Herat. A note was pinned to his chest which read 'this is the punishment for kidnapping.'

Four bodies were hanged in various parts of the city.

Earlier last week, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, the Taliban official in charge of Afghanistan's prisons, said that the organization would resume executions and the amputation of limbs as punishment for criminals.

The Taliban seized control of Kabul on August 15 in the middle of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan,