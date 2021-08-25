Bible hidden during Holocaust returned to Jewish family over 80 years later

A Bible that belonged to a Jewish family in Nazi Germany who were forced to leave their home due to persecution was returned to their descendants after sitting in collections for decades.

The Bible belonged to Eduard and Ernestine Leiter who left their home in Nazi Germany and eventually died in a concentration camp in Poland, reported the Washington Examiner.

Eighty years after the couple lost the Bible, historians used clues in the holy book to trace it back to the couple.

In 2017, the Bible was put up for auction on eBay. Artist and Historian Gerhard Roese became interested in the book due to illustrations from famous 19th century artist Gustave Dore – its age pointing to the probability that the Bible could have been from a family who perished in the Holocaust, reported the Washington Post.

Researchers began working with the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum to trace the Bible back to its original owners so that their descendants could be located.

After a search that pointed to the United States and took over four years, the Leiters’ great-great grandson, Jacob Leiter, was located in New York City.

The Bible was returned to Jacob Leiter and his grandmother Susi Kasper Leiter, a Holocaust survivor. Through it, they were able to learn about their family.

“I kept saying throughout the whole process how lucky I am that I have my grandmother to experience this with,” Jacob said in an interview with the Washington Post.