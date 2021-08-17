First female Deputy Commander of Air Force combat squadron

Israel Air Force Commander Major General Amikam Norkin has decided to appoint Major N. to the position of Deputy Commander of a combat squadron.

N., a combat navigator by training, currently serves as head of the Air Force Commander's Office, she will take up her new position as Deputy Commander of the 119 Squadron (The 'Bat Squadron') next year.

The IDF's twitter account noted with pride that N. is the first woman to become a Deputy Commander of an air force combat squadron in Israel. "Not even the sky is the limit. We are proud of you! Good luck!''