Pentagon to impose vaccine mandate on all US soldiers

All US military service members will be required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus by the middle of September, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press.

According to an AP report published Monday night, the Pentagon has decided to formally impose a vaccine mandate requiring each and every service member, including reservists and National Guard members, to get the COVID jab.

“I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” licensure by the Food and Drug Administration “whichever comes first,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wrote in the memo to soldiers.

The memo is set to be distributed to soldiers on Monday.

The tentative deadline for vaccination is set for September 15th, though that date may be pushed up if the vaccine receives final FDA approval.

Once the mandate is adopted, soldiers who decline to get vaccinated could be punished for refusing orders under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.