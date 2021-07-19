Opposition petitions Supreme Court against Knesset committees

Arutz Sheva has learned that the opposition intends to file a petition with the Supreme Court tomorrow (Tuesday) against the composition of the committees in the Knesset.

The petition, which is expected to be filed against the Knesset, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the Knesset and the Coalition Chairman will be signed by MKs Miri Regev, David Bitan and Kati Shitrit from the Likud, as well as Michael Malkieli and Moshe Arbel from Shas and the petitioners were represented by Adv. Ilan Bombach.

Sources in the legal system estimate that there is a possibility that the Supreme Court will intervene in the matter because there is no precedent for the committees not being divided equally.

The Knesset's legal counsel is also trying at these hours to reach a compromise in dialogue between the opposition and the coalition to prevent the filing of the petition.

The opposition parties were furious at the composition of the committees that were approved despite their opposition and even boycotted the vote on the issue in the plenum. Some members of the opposition have threatened to petition the Supreme Court and now intend to carry out the threat.