Asking ourselves: What did we do to bring redemption closer?

First of all, DAYEINU does not mean "It would have been enough." It means that there is enough to thank G-d for, even without going to the next step.

The Hagada refers to MAALOT TOVOT - the many goodnesses that HaShem bestowed upon us.

The first 10 items concern the Exodus, Yam Suf, and the miracles of the Midbar. Let's examine the last third of the DAYEINUs.

Shabbat - in the context of the manna - preceded Matan Torah. In it we glimpse G-d's Creation and His special covenant with us. DAYEINU. Shabbat and all it stands for would give us sufficient cause to thank G-d, even if He had not brought us to Sinai.

But He did, and the experience of being at Har Sinai in itself gave us sufficient cause to thank HaShem. Certainly, we understand very well the special quality of Matan Torah, the Giving of the Torah and Revelation at Sinai. DAYEINU.

But misunderstanding the meaning of DAYEINU at this point is disastrous. The Meraglim seemed to believe that life in the Midbar with the Torah was enough. They portrayed Eretz Yisrael as a step down from their level of sanctity in the Midbar. Disaster! How many Jews today think, feel, and act in the same way? That's part of why we still mourn the Churban instead of rejoicing in the Geula.

Those same Jews - and even those who realize AND actualize the next step in DAYEINU - living to Eretz Yisrael - have one more step to take seriously.

How many Jews today, Torah obser- vant Jews, do more than pay lip-service to the building of the Third Beit HaMikdash. And I'm not talking about actually building it until instructed to do so by Melech HaMashiach. I'm talking about more than a picture on the wall, or singing L'SHANA HABA'A, or even saying three times a day UVNEI OTAH B'KAROV B'YAMEINU and V'HASHEIV ET HAAVODA LIDVIR BEITECHA AND V'TECHEZENA EINEINU AND SHEYIBANEH BEIT HAMIKDASH.

I'm talking about really meaning it. Being serious about one's hopes and prayers to actually see the rebuilding and rejoicing in it. I'm talking about seriously studying Avodat Beit HaMikdash and all in entails. I'm talking about mourning the Churban but being active in a massive Tikun that we need in many areas, And more.