Arabs brutally attack Jew in Tel Aviv park

A 50-year-old cyclist was violently beaten by two Arab brothers aged 13 and 15 in Hayarkon Park in north Tel Aviv.

The attack occurred on Saturday afternoon. The Jewish cyclist made a remark to the two brothers and was then brutally attacked. Other family members joined in and beat him as well.

The man was rushed to the hospital with a concussion and injuries all over his body, his phone was stolen and the bike was broken.

The victim claims the attack was nationalistically motivated, and the police have launched an investigation.